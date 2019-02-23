Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Neuin.

Jeffrey A. Neuin, 70, of Womelsdorf, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019, at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg.

Jeffrey, a son of the late Leon and Mildred (Peiffer) Neuin Sr., was born in

Strausstown.

He is survived by two sons, Jason A. Neuin, husband of Crystal M., Myerstown, and Jerry L. Neuin, companion of Jennifer L. Noviello, Stouchsburg; a nephew, Nicholas Lindbom, husband of Melissa, Robesonia; two sisters,

Linda Kauffman, companion of Curt, and Lori Lindbom; and four grandchildren: Page, Shelby, Adriana and Haleigh.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Dennis Neuin and Leon Neuin Jr.

He was an Army veteran, having served in Germany and having earned a National Defense Service Medal and a Good Conduct Medal. He enjoyed fishing and was a

member of Strausstown Rod and Gun.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 3rd, at Hill Funeral Home, 111 Godfrey Street, Rehrersburg. A

visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of

services. Burial will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

