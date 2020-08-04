Jeffrey Paul

Jeffrey S. Paul, 63, passed away in his Cumru Township residence on August 1, 2020. Paul was best known as the celebrated singer, songwriter and guitarist for "John Flywheel", a popular rock band formed in Berks County. The trio swept the Delaware Valley Music Awards in 1994, winning best alternative artist, best album for "Early Girl", best single for "Baggage of Love", and best unsigned artist. The band signed a national record deal with Backstreet Records in 1995, and toured to support their self titled release the following year, before eventually disbanding in 1997 after the record label lost its distribution during a corporate merger. The group reunited for a 20 year reunion show at West Reading's Fall Fest in 2017. Paul's music lives on and is available on all or most streaming music sites and is featured on popular podcasts and TV shows. John Flywheel was known for their signature sound featuring Paul's unique vocals and inventive guitar. Paul's former bands include "The Zooboys", "The Dan Yody Band", and the "American Survivor". For those who knew him, Jeff will be remembered for his kind demeanor, and his intense love of music. He was considered by many as a veritable encyclopedia of music knowledge, and enjoyed collecting vinyl records, eight tracks and other rock memorabilia. Jeff was born in Ephrata, PA, on July 7, 1957, and was a 1975 graduate of Wilson School District where he began his music career in high school. Paul was most recently employed by Giant Foods of Wyomissing. He is survived by his wife Cynthia Paul, his son Stephen Paul and Stephen's companion Maddy Feinauer. Jeff will be greatly missed by his family, friends and his fans across the globe. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. For online condolences, please visit LutzFuneralHome.com