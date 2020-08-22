Jeffrey Rosa

Jeffrey R. Rosa, age 66, of Fleetwood, passed on August 19, 2020. The son of the late Luigi Rosa and Frances Mozaeko Rosa. Jeffrey is survived by his three daughters Leslie Rosa Wenz, Johanna Rosa Mickle and Shannon Rosa. He has six beloved grandchildren Ryan Wenz, Jason Wenz, Kayla Wenz, Adam Soonasra, Anyssah Soonasra and Lily Mickle. Other survivors include two older sisters and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be announced at a later time and will be held at the Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc., Fleetwood. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Jeffrey memory to Bayada Hospice, 1 West Philadelphia Avenue, Boyertown, PA. 19512 Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com