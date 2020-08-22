1/1
Jeffrey Rosa
Jeffrey R. Rosa, age 66, of Fleetwood, passed on August 19, 2020. The son of the late Luigi Rosa and Frances Mozaeko Rosa. Jeffrey is survived by his three daughters Leslie Rosa Wenz, Johanna Rosa Mickle and Shannon Rosa. He has six beloved grandchildren Ryan Wenz, Jason Wenz, Kayla Wenz, Adam Soonasra, Anyssah Soonasra and Lily Mickle. Other survivors include two older sisters and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be announced at a later time and will be held at the Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc., Fleetwood. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Jeffrey memory to Bayada Hospice, 1 West Philadelphia Avenue, Boyertown, PA. 19512 Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 22, 2020
Dad, words cannot express how much we miss you already. We were lucky to have as much time as we did, and it feels like one more day would just never be enough to ask for. Watch over us closely, we still need and love you.
Johanna Mickle
Daughter
