Jeffrey S. Caltagirone Jeffrey S. Caltagirone, 59, of Lower Heidelberg Township, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of Colleen M. (Moyer) Caltagirone. Born in Reading, Jeff was the son of Anthony and Marjorie (Eddinger) Caltagirone of Exeter Township. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in business from Alvernia College. Jeff was employed in sales for 30+ years and for the last 15 years he was employed by Franke Kitchen Systems, as a regional sales manager. Jeff loved his family and spending time with his family and his friends. He enjoyed running, hiking, playing tennis and traveling. In addition to his parents and his wife, Jeff is survived by his son Tyler J. Caltagirone of Philadelphia and his daughter Tessa M. Caltagirone at home. He is also survived by his brother Anthony Caltagirone, husband of Carol of Fleetwood, his sister Heather Henderson, wife of Joseph of Exeter Township and many nieces and nephews. Jeff was preceded in death by his brother Gregory. A private Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave. Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 in memory of Jeffrey S. Caltagirone.