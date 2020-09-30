1/1
Jeffrey S. Caltagirone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey S. Caltagirone Jeffrey S. Caltagirone, 59, of Lower Heidelberg Township, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of Colleen M. (Moyer) Caltagirone. Born in Reading, Jeff was the son of Anthony and Marjorie (Eddinger) Caltagirone of Exeter Township. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in business from Alvernia College. Jeff was employed in sales for 30+ years and for the last 15 years he was employed by Franke Kitchen Systems, as a regional sales manager. Jeff loved his family and spending time with his family and his friends. He enjoyed running, hiking, playing tennis and traveling. In addition to his parents and his wife, Jeff is survived by his son Tyler J. Caltagirone of Philadelphia and his daughter Tessa M. Caltagirone at home. He is also survived by his brother Anthony Caltagirone, husband of Carol of Fleetwood, his sister Heather Henderson, wife of Joseph of Exeter Township and many nieces and nephews. Jeff was preceded in death by his brother Gregory. A private Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave. Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 in memory of Jeffrey S. Caltagirone. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved