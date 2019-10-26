Home

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Jeffrey S. Clemmens

Jeffrey Scott Clemmens, 71, of Mohnton, passed away October 21, 2019, in St. Joseph Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Christine (Jones) Clemmens, with whom he celebrated 39 years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Grant and Mildred (Massey) Clemmens. Scott was a graduate of Penn State University. He was owner and operator of Clemmens Design for over 20 years. He was also a member of the Orchid Society. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Bradley S. Clemmens; and granddaughter, Elise Clemmens. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuenralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
