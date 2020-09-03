Jeffrey (Jeff) Scott Burkert Jeffrey (Jeff) Scott Burkert, 58, who grew up in the Oley Valley, PA, died August 21, 2020 at his Rockingham, VT home. Jeff was born in Reading, PA to Rodney W. and May (Coleman) Burkert, on April 25, 1962. A 1980 graduate of Oley Valley Area High School (OVAHS), Jeff was an outstanding high school wrestler. He was the first District III South Central Regional Champion (PA AA division) from OVAHS. He attended Millersville State University where he continued to compete in collegiate wrestling and earned a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Arts with a Teaching Certificate. After college, his first professional job was as an Industrial Arts teacher at Berks County (PA) Vo-Tech; 1986-87. During those summers, he worked as a fishing guide at Waslick’s Vermont Fishing Camp, where he led educational fishing trips for youth in northern Vermont and Ontario. He then took a job at the Cabot School (VT) teaching woodworking and metal shop; 1987-88. Moving to Burr & Burton Academy, Manchester, VT, he became the Head of Maintenance, Buildings & Grounds; 1989-95. After settling in rural Rockingham, VT, Jeff made his living as an independent remodeler/ landscaper for the last 20 plus years. His love of the outdoors kept him busy as a gardener, hunter, and fisherman. Jeff was an avid naturalist who kept detailed journals of his sightings of butterflies, birds and other natural annual happenings. In his school days, he and brother Ron, tagged numerous migrating monarch butterflies during the University of Toronto research study that led to the discovery of the Mexican mountain range where monarchs wintered before returning to the U.S. They were notified of one’s recovery from near Mobile, AL. Following his affliction with sciatica, Jeff could not work his contracting jobs. He, and his partner Alli, were gifted a small flock of chickens last fall, which he tended for eggs and meat. He enjoyed cooking and grilling, was famous for his excellent smoked fish, jerky and cheeses, and was known as “Chef Jeff” to many. He enjoyed family gatherings and his nieces and nephews will fondly remember him serving as their Santa Claus. He was perfect for the role given his natural jovial personality, caring demeanor and even an ever-present twinkle in his eyes. Jeff was preceded in death by his infant brother, Daniel J. Burkert and his parents. He is survived by siblings: William D. Burkert, of Fleetwood, PA; Ronald P. (Amy) Burkert, of Oakmont, PA; Glenn C. (Sarah) Burkert of Alexandria, VA; Cynthia E. Burkert of Reading, PA; and partner of 27 years, Allene (Alli) Lubin of Rockingham, VT; in addition to numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A private family memorial service is planned. Should you like to pass along remembrances of Jeff, please email them to Ron at r.burkert@verizon.net.



