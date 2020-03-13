|
Jeffrey D. Strunk, 24, of Bernville, died suddenly, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Born in Lebanon on February 6, 1996, he was the son of Jeffrey A., husband of Alison (Hetrick) Strunk, of Bernville; and Stacey (Raihl) Strunk, of Bernville. Jeffrey attended Tulpehocken High School. He was employed as a welder at Jay’s Railing, Bethel, and worked at Post Precision, Strausstown. Jeffrey was a member of the Strausstown and Womelsdorf Rod and Gun Clubs. He enjoyed cars, hunting, fishing, taking things apart and spending time with his family and friends, especially his nieces. Jeffrey is survived by sisters: Shevelle Strunk, of Ozark, Mo.; Jessica Strunk, of Bernville; Alexis Martinson, of Bernville: Tonie Martinson, of Bernville; Payne Siegfried, of Bernville; brothers: Zachary Strunk, of Bernville; Axel Siegfried, of Bernville; Kobalt Siegfried, of Bernville; nieces: Kylie, Sierra, Kora; nephew, Reuben; maternal grandmother, Rose George, of Lebanon; paternal grandmother, Betty Strunk, of Robesonia; maternal great-grandmother, Joyce Raihl, of Lebanon County; maternal great-grandmother, Theresa, wife of Harvey Bradley, of Lebanon; maternal step-grandfather, Roy Hetrick, of Bernville; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Randy Raihl; paternal grandfather, William Strunk; maternal step-grandmother, Betty Hetrick; maternal step-grandfather, Glenn George; and maternal great-grandparents, Phillip Raihl and Raymond Bechtel. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, preceded by a viewing, beginning at 4:00 p.m. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104. GroseFH.com
