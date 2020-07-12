Jenica Gray

Jenica Lynn Gray, 21, of Womelsdorf, died suddenly on Friday, July 10, 2020, as the result of an automobile accident. Born January 13, 1999, in West Reading, she was a daughter of Jonathan P. Hoffa, Sr. & Angela A. (Althouse) Osborne. She was the wife of Julian J. Gray. A 2017 graduate of Conrad Weiser High School, Jenica loved helping others as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Manor Care of West Reading. In addition to her parents she is survived by her daughter: Zuri Alana Hoffa Gray; her twin sister: Callissa L. Hoffa; her brothers: Jonathan P. Hoffa, Jr., & Kevin A Osborne, Jr.; her maternal grandparents: Nancy E. Ruth, Art A. Althouse, Candy L Althouse; her paternal grandparents: Janelle M Hoffa & the late John M Hoffa; her aunts: Randa L Ruth & Katie M. Hoffa; her uncles: Art A. Althouse & Benjamin A. Althouse and her boyfriend Tyler L. Kalbach Boston. Their unborn little girl Briah, also did not survive. Relatives and friends may visit with the family, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 4 - 7 PM, at the Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 402 E. Penn Ave., Robesonia, PA 19551. Kindly follow CDC guidelines. www.colefh.com