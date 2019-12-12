Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 372-1624
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennie Katinowsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennie Katinowsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennie Katinowsky Obituary
Jennie A. Katinowsky, 96, of Reading, passed away Thursday, December 12th, at Berkshire Center, Exeter. Jennie was born in Frackville, on June 29, 1923, a daughter of the late Agnes (Babczakiewicz) and Joseph Czyszczan. She was the widow of Vincent T. Katinowsky. Mr. Katinowsky died March 17,1978. She was a member of St. Stephen's Polish National Catholic Church, Reading, . Jennie graduated from Frackville High School in 1942. She worked as a seamstress at Berkshire Knitting for 20 years retired in 1982. She also, worked 10 years for Rackman Knitting; and various other knitting mills in the area. Jennie is survived by a son, William M., husband of Janet (Coco) Katinowsky, of Sinking Spring. She is also survived by a grandson William M., Jr., and great grandchildren: Chance Riley, Sammie, Marcellus and Joseph. Jennie was predeceased by a daughter Michaeline D. "Mickie" Pauley; 2 granddaughters Tammy and Sherry, a grandson Marcellus and a great granddaughter Danielle. A funeral service will be held at 8:00 PM on Sunday, December 15th at Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading. Friends may call from 6:00 - 8:00 PM Sunday and Monday from 9:30 - 10:00 AM at the funeral home. A funeral procession will depart the funeral home Monday at 10:00 AM for the interment at St. John the Baptist PNCC, Frackville. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -