Jennie A. Katinowsky, 96, of Reading, passed away Thursday, December 12th, at Berkshire Center, Exeter. Jennie was born in Frackville, on June 29, 1923, a daughter of the late Agnes (Babczakiewicz) and Joseph Czyszczan. She was the widow of Vincent T. Katinowsky. Mr. Katinowsky died March 17,1978. She was a member of St. Stephen's Polish National Catholic Church, Reading, . Jennie graduated from Frackville High School in 1942. She worked as a seamstress at Berkshire Knitting for 20 years retired in 1982. She also, worked 10 years for Rackman Knitting; and various other knitting mills in the area. Jennie is survived by a son, William M., husband of Janet (Coco) Katinowsky, of Sinking Spring. She is also survived by a grandson William M., Jr., and great grandchildren: Chance Riley, Sammie, Marcellus and Joseph. Jennie was predeceased by a daughter Michaeline D. "Mickie" Pauley; 2 granddaughters Tammy and Sherry, a grandson Marcellus and a great granddaughter Danielle. A funeral service will be held at 8:00 PM on Sunday, December 15th at Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading. Friends may call from 6:00 - 8:00 PM Sunday and Monday from 9:30 - 10:00 AM at the funeral home. A funeral procession will depart the funeral home Monday at 10:00 AM for the interment at St. John the Baptist PNCC, Frackville. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019