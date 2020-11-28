1/
Jennie Kosmoski
Jennie M. Kosmoski, 92, of Shillington, passed away November 27, 2020 in Reading Hospital. Her husband Stanley J. "Buzz" Kosmoski passed away in 2005. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Tracilowski) Fronczek. Jennie was employed as as sewing machine operator for the former H. D. Oritsky Co. She was a member of St. John Baptist de la Salle Roman Catholic Church, Shillington. She is survived by two sons, Michael A. Kosmoski of Shillington and Stanley J. Kosmoski Jr of Florida. There is a sister, Teresa P. Zielomski of Reading, three granddaughters and one great grandchild. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:00 am in St. John Baptist de la Salle Church. Entombment will be in Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may pay their condolences on Tuesday from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home, Inc., Reading has charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
