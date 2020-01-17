|
Jennifer L. Emerich Jennifer L. Emerich, 48, of Bethel, died unexpectedly Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the Reading Hospital and Medical Center. She was the loving wife of Gary L. Emerich, to whom she was married 27 years on January 9, 2020. Born in Lancaster, on August 8, 1971, she was the loving daughter of Trudy (Gibson), wife of Ronald Booth, of Lancaster; Jack, husband of Debbie Miller, of Lancaster; and Gary, husband of Sally Emerich, of Bethel. In addition to her husband and parents, Jennifer is survived by daughters, Nicole Emerich, of Bowling Green, Ohio; Rebecca Emerich, of Bethel; son, Devin Emerich, of Bethel; sister, Missy Miller, of New Providence; brothers: John, husband of Ginger Miller, of Peach Bottom; Shawn, husband of Angie Miller, of Lancaster; half-brother, Chris, husband of Toni Miller, of Willow Street; stepbrothers, Bryan Sheaffer, of Willow Street; Joe, husband of Nicole Sheaffer, of Lancaster; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dogs, Sammy and Sadie. A 1990 graduate of Southern Lancaster County High School, Jennifer received her nursing diploma from Reading Hospital School of Health Services, received her bachelor’s in nursing from Immaculata University, and was currently attending Alvernia University, having almost completed her master’s degree. She was employed as a psychiatric nurse at Reading Hospital, Ephrata Hospital, Cedar Haven and Caron Foundation. Jennifer was a member of Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, Bethel, a lifetime member of the Millersville VFW Post 7294 and was a member of the American Psychiatric Nurses Association. She enjoyed vacationing and spending time with her family. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., at Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, 31 Rehrersburg Rd., Bethel, preceded by a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, PO Box 437, Bethel, PA 19507. Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements. GroseFH.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020