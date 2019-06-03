Jennifer Ann Grube, 47, of Emmaus, passed away on June 1, 2019, at the Inpatient Hospice Unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital,

Allentown.

Born in Fountain Hill, she was a graduate of Northampton High School, Class of '89 and Churchman's Business School in '91, where she met her lifelong friends. Jennifer earned her BA from Alvernia College where she graduated Summa Cum Laude. She worked in the finance department at Nazareth School

District for several years.

Survivors: son, Austin D. Grube, of Emmaus; mother, Sharon A. (Smith) Kozlowski and her husband, Martin, of Kutztown; father, Dale R. Lakey and his wife, Marlene, of Bethlehem Twp.; sister, Heather Lakey, of Blandon; maternal grandfather, Merritt Smith; and will be dearly missed by aunts, uncles, cousins, nephew and friends who she held dear to her heart.

Services: Memorial, 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home.

Contribution: May be made to the American Cancer

Society, 3895 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.

