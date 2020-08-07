Jennifer M. Provost Jennifer M. Provost, 45, of Fleetwood passed away Tuesday, August 4th, at Reading Hospital. Jennifer was born in Reading on August 17, 1974, daughter of David of Womelsdorf, and the late Sandra Gross. Jennifer worked numerous years as a nurse, providing healthcare and taking care of people. This was a career she truly enjoyed. She loved spending time with family and her dog Zoey. Jennifer is survived by husband, Michael Provost of Fleetwood, daughter Kayla Provost of Florida, son Kyle Provost of Fleetwood, sister Kathleen Gross-Lutz, wife of Ron G. Lutz III, of Laureldale, brother Michael Gross, husband of Natascha, of Bern Twp., and brother David Gross of Muhlenberg. She is also survived by nephews Kristopher and Jacob Gross and David Madden. She was predeceased by her brother, Matthew Gross. A private gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4TH Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com