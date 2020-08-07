1/1
Jennifer M. Provost
Jennifer M. Provost Jennifer M. Provost, 45, of Fleetwood passed away Tuesday, August 4th, at Reading Hospital. Jennifer was born in Reading on August 17, 1974, daughter of David of Womelsdorf, and the late Sandra Gross. Jennifer worked numerous years as a nurse, providing healthcare and taking care of people. This was a career she truly enjoyed. She loved spending time with family and her dog Zoey. Jennifer is survived by husband, Michael Provost of Fleetwood, daughter Kayla Provost of Florida, son Kyle Provost of Fleetwood, sister Kathleen Gross-Lutz, wife of Ron G. Lutz III, of Laureldale, brother Michael Gross, husband of Natascha, of Bern Twp., and brother David Gross of Muhlenberg. She is also survived by nephews Kristopher and Jacob Gross and David Madden. She was predeceased by her brother, Matthew Gross. A private gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4TH Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
