Jennifer Schappell

Jennifer Lynn Schappell, 52, of Breinigsville, died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in The Hospital of University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia. She was the wife of Cole E. Werkheiser whom she married in October 2019. Born in West Reading, Jennifer was a daughter of Ronald L. and Linda L. (Haring) Schappell, Kutztown. She was a member of Saint John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Kutztown. Jennifer was a graduate of Kutztown Area High School, class of 1986. She received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Religion, with a minor in Journalism, from Temple University, Philadelphia. Jennifer was employed as an Administrative Assistant by Saint John’s Lutheran Church, Kutztown, where she also served as Director of Vacation Bible School for several years. She then worked for Kutztown Dental Center, in an administrative position. Most recently she was employed by VUC Inc. in Allentown in the accounting department. Jennifer loved to travel, including many family trips to Disney World, the beach, and trips abroad. She enjoyed collecting seashells, antiques, and many other treasures. Planning themed family gatherings and holidays were extremely important to Jennifer, which allowed her creativity and generosity to be displayed. Her empathy showed in her relationships with family, friends, and all who crossed her path. Jennifer’s compassionate nature was appreciated by all, including her many pets throughout her life. Her wit and sense of humor will be greatly missed. In addition to her husband, Cole, and parents, Jennifer is survived by her daughter, Sabine L. Malik; a sister, Lizabeth L. (Schappell), wife of Alan J. Bardach; a brother, Jonathan L. Schappell; a stepdaughter, Olivia E. Werkheiser; a stepson, Carter J. Werkheiser; nieces, Thalia E. Slaugh, Tatiana B. Bardach, and Bella I. Bardach; and former husband and father of Sabine, Feisal A.K. Malik. Jennifer was predeceased by a brother, Christopher L. Schappell, who died May 8, 1967. A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service to celebrate Jennifer’s life at 11:00 a.m. from Saint Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 14833 Kutztown Road, Kutztown, with the Reverends Barry Mitchell and Mary Ann Hamm officiating. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family. For the health and safety of all, physical distancing and the wearing of masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Jennifer’s memory to: The Sanctuary at Haafsville, P.O. Box 921, Fogelsville, PA 18051-0921, www.thesanctuarypa.org
