Jennifer A. Stetler, 38, of South Heidelberg Township, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, at 2:30 p.m., in Penn State Health-St. Joseph Hospital. She was the wife of Chuck D. Stetler III. Born in For Belvoir, Va., Jennifer was the daughter of Patrick J. Lavin Sr. and Donna J. (Vecchetti) Lavin, of South Heidelberg Township. She was a graduate of Pottsgrove High School and attended GT Church. Jennifer volunteered at GT Church, in the children’s classrooms, as well as PTA at her daughters schools. In addition to her husband and parents, Jennifer is survived by her daughters, Summer M. Lavin and Zoey M. Stetler, both at home; and her stepdaughter, Gabby N. Garcia, of Reading. She is also survived by her brother, Patrick J. Lavin Jr., husband of Susan Lavin, of Birdsboro; and her sister, Kelley R. Towson, wife of Anthony Towson, of Mt. Penn. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017, in memory of Mrs. Jennifer A. Stetler. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020