|
|
Jenny Rose Marie (Focht) Moser, 42, passed away Thursday March 12, 2020, in her Topton residences from by her cancer diagnosis. She was the wife of Derek K. Moser. They married on March 26, 2011. Born in Reading she was the daughter of Terry H.J. Focht and the late Sally M. (Himmelreich) Focht. She was a graduate of Schuylkill Valley High School in 1996 and Allentown Business School for Accounting in 1998. Jenny was a life-time member of Zion (Spies) Evangelical Lutheran Church, Reading. In addition to her husband and father, she is survived by her son, Adam J. Moser and her sister, Susan R.A. Focht. Jenny was predeceased by her son, Hunter M. Moser on July 17, 2012. A memorial service will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Zion (Spies) Evangelical Lutheran Church, 310 Spies Church Rd. Reading. Friends may call Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020