Jerald C. DeLong, 92, of Wernersville, passed away in the Reading Hospital, Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was the loving husband of Mary J. (Botzum) DeLong. The couple married on December 12, 1953 and shared 66 years of marriage. Born in Reading on June 8, 1927, he was the son of the late Mary E. DeLong. He proudly served our Country in the Army, the Navy and the Air Force. Jerald was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wernersville. He was employed first with Ira Fisher as a TV Repairman before becoming an a Inspector with the Dana Parish Corp. for 35+ years until retirement in 1992. He was an avid collector of HO and N Gauge model trains. He also loved gardening and tending to it, making it look beautiful. In addition to his loving wife, Mary; Jerald is survived by a son, Richard “Rick” L. DeLong and his wife, Sharon of Newanstown; two daughters, Susanne C. “Greth” (DeLong) Schrum of Sinking Spring and Brenda L. (DeLong) Anderson and her husband, Chris of Newmanstown; six grandchildren, Rodney Schrum, Kim Landis, Rachel (DeLong) Moss and her husband, Fred, Nicole DeLong, Hallye Anderson and Mathew Anderson and four great grandchildren, Tatum Landis, Kaiya Landis, Harper Moss and Nora Moss. Due to the Worldwide Health Crisis, services are restricted to immediate family. Jerald will be laid to rest at Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral home, Inc., West Reading is honored to serve the family. Fond memories and condolences may be made and webcasting of services can be viewed at www.kuhnfuneralhoms.com Jerald is predeceased by his sister, Shirley (DeLong) Reigel. Services for Jerald in the funeral home are private and at the convenience of the family. He will be laid to rest in Gethsemane Cemetery, Reading. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Homes, Inc., West Reading is honored to serve the family. Fond memories and condolences may be recorded at ww.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020