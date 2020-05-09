Jeraldine D. Kozloff, age 77, passed away on May 6, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona, after a brief illness. She was born on April 4, 1943, in Queens, New York, the daughter of David Dickson and Nancy (Marmon) Dickson, both of whom predeceased her. She was the wife of David M. Kozloff, whom she married on April 7, 1967, and resided in Wyomissing. Jeri, as she was known to all, was a graduate of Wellesley College, and received a J.D. degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School in 1968. After working in the legal field in a number of capacities, she began a career in education, teaching for one year at Wilson High School and for a decade at Wyomissing Area High School. After retiring from teaching, Jeri served as the first Executive Director of the Wyomissing Area Education Foundation. She was elected to the Wyomissing Borough Council in 2001, served on the Borough Council from 2002 to 2009, and was its President from 2008 to 2009. Jeri was a member of the board of directors of the Berks Opera Company, and a trustee of Temple Oheb Shalom, where she sang in the choir and was active in many congregation activities. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Louis H. Kozloff, husband of Jeannette J. Kozloff, her daughter Deborah K. Hearey, wife of Raymond D. Hearey, and her six grandchildren, Benjamin, Peter and Caroline Kozloff and Beatrice, Jemima and Theodore Hearey. She is predeceased by her son Samuel R. Kozloff in 2000. Funeral arrangements will be private at the convenience of the family. A public memorial service will be scheduled when circumstances permit.



