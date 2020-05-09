Jeraldine Kozloff
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeraldine D. Kozloff, age 77, passed away on May 6, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona, after a brief illness. She was born on April 4, 1943, in Queens, New York, the daughter of David Dickson and Nancy (Marmon) Dickson, both of whom predeceased her. She was the wife of David M. Kozloff, whom she married on April 7, 1967, and resided in Wyomissing. Jeri, as she was known to all, was a graduate of Wellesley College, and received a J.D. degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School in 1968. After working in the legal field in a number of capacities, she began a career in education, teaching for one year at Wilson High School and for a decade at Wyomissing Area High School. After retiring from teaching, Jeri served as the first Executive Director of the Wyomissing Area Education Foundation. She was elected to the Wyomissing Borough Council in 2001, served on the Borough Council from 2002 to 2009, and was its President from 2008 to 2009. Jeri was a member of the board of directors of the Berks Opera Company, and a trustee of Temple Oheb Shalom, where she sang in the choir and was active in many congregation activities. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Louis H. Kozloff, husband of Jeannette J. Kozloff, her daughter Deborah K. Hearey, wife of Raymond D. Hearey, and her six grandchildren, Benjamin, Peter and Caroline Kozloff and Beatrice, Jemima and Theodore Hearey. She is predeceased by her son Samuel R. Kozloff in 2000. Funeral arrangements will be private at the convenience of the family. A public memorial service will be scheduled when circumstances permit.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 9 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 9, 2020
A really smart, quite funny, often voluble, and very fine lady. My sincere condolences to Dave and the entire family.
robert md
May 9, 2020
A really smart, quite funny, often voluble, and very fine lady. My sincere condolences to Dave and the entire family.
robert md
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved