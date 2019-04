Jeremiah W. Garcia, 23, of Reading, passed April 22nd.

Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of William C. Garcia and Darlene R. (Swartz) Garcia.

He is also survived by a brother, Daniel

Roman Jr.; paternal grandmother, Luz Garcia, widow of David Garcia; maternal grandparents, Keith and Sue Mountz.

A viewing will be held Tuesday from 6 to 9:00 p.m. with the service at 7:00 p.m. in Henninger Funeral Home Inc., 229 N. 5th St., Reading. www.henningerfuneralhome.com.