Jeremiah A. "Jerry" Keeney, 80, formerly of

Newmanstown, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at St.

Joseph Medical Center.

He was the husband of the late Geraldine J. Keeney, who passed away Feb. 7, 2013. Jerry, a son of the late Herbert and Clara (Behney) Keeney, was born in South Heidelberg Twp.

He is survived by a daughter, Julie Stubbe, Ocala, Fla; a daughter-in-law, Harriett E. Bennethum, Newmanstown; a brother, Tyrus Keeney; two sisters, Annie Beinhower and Ada Miller; three grandchildren: Kimberly, Justin and Nicholas; and four great grandchildren: Justin Jr., Luke, Brantley and Riley.

He was preceded in death by a son, Randy L. Bennethum; six brothers; and three sisters.

He retired in 2002 after 41 years with the former Empire Steel Castings, Laureldale.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 11th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,

Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m., Thursday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Millcreek Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at

www.lammandwitman.com.



