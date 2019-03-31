Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeremy Althouse.

Jeremy A. Althouse, 36, of Myerstown, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019,

unexpectedly of natural causes.

He was the husband of Chelsea M.

(Fessler) Althouse, with whom he shared 16 years of marriage. Jeremy was a very caring and loving husband, father and friend to everyone. Jeremy, son of Allen M. and Beverly A. (Ulrich) Althouse, was born in Beacon, N.Y.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Zakkary; a sister, Michele R., wife of Chad C. Andrews, Ecuador; and numerous family and friends.

He was a 2000 graduate of ELCO High School and a

graduate of Lebanon County Career and Technology

Center for HVAC. He enjoyed learning about all aspects of HVAC during his career. He was very loyal, dedicated and helpful to everyone. He enjoyed spending time at the beach, camping and boating with family and friends.

A visitation will be held from 4-6:00 p.m., Sunday, April 7th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. Burial will private.

