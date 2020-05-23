Jeremy R. Emerich, 40, of Fleetwood, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 7:15 am in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest where he received exceptional care from staff. He also received an honorable escort from emergency services and military personnel from LVH-CC to the funeral home. Born in West Reading, Jeremy was the son of Sally I. (Lape) Emerich, wife of Ignacio Lara of Reading and the late Chester L. Emerich, Jr. He was a 1997 graduate of Reading High School and served in the United States Army in Iraq. Jeremy was a Fire Fighter/EMT for Lehigh Valley Hospital MedEvac, Exeter Township Fire Department and Bally EMS. He was a volunteer Fire Fighter for Fleetwood Fire Company and assisted emergency services at Grandview Speedway. In addition to his mother, Jeremy is survived by his children Zachary R. Emerich of Fleetwood (Currently stationed Fort Hood, Tx); Collin M. Emerich of Fleetwood; Cara Williams of Lansford his siblings Melanie A. Emerich, companion of Jesus Martinez of Georgia; Angelina M. Morales, companion of Christian Gaspar of Reading; half-sister Samantha Emerich of Wake Forest, NC and was preceded in death by his brother Liborio A. “Libo” “Deebo” Lara, April 10, 2020. Also surviving is Jeremy’s loving companion Shana L. Konek with whom he resided and 6 nieces and nephews. Graveside Service will be held at Berks County Memorial Gardens, 201 Evansville Road, Fleetwood, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11:00 am. Reverend Joseph B. Sclafani will officiate. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bally Ambulance, Exeter Fire Dept, Fleetwood Fire Dept or donate a unit of blood or plasma in memory of Mr. Jeremy R. Emerich. Bean Funeral Home, 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 23 to May 25, 2020.