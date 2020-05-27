Jeremy G. Miller Jeremy G. Miller, 47 of Tilden Township died May 24, 2020 in the Reading Hospital, Tower Health. He was the husband of Angela D. (Stauffer) Miller. Jeremy was born in Pottsville and was the son of the late Larry G. Miller and Claudette (Berger) Witman of Auburn and the stepson of John Witman, Auburn and Donna L. Miller of Auburn. Jeremy was a 1991 graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School and a former member of the Auburn Boy Scouts where he obtained the rank of Eagle Scout. He played Little League Baseball as a youth in Auburn and coached Tilden Little League including his son Austin. Jeremy loved attending and teaching his son baseball. Jeremy worked as a parts man for Berman Freightliner, Leesport since 1996. In addition to his wife Angie and son, Austin, Jeremy is survived by four sisters, Lara, Tina, Angela, Candy and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be private at the convenience of the family in the Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg with social distancing strictly enforced due to the Covid 19 Pandemic. Entombment will be private in Schuylkill Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Place, Suite #170, Bethlehem, PA. 18017. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 27 to May 28, 2020.