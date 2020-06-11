Jerimiah Williams, age 46, of Morgantown died June 8, 2020 after a valiant war with pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by his beloved wife, Alicia, and their three boys Luke, Benjamin and Noah. Jerimiah was born March 11, 1974 in Ilion, NY. He graduated Valedictorian from Madison Central School, in Madison, NY, and earned his Master’s in Business Administration from Syracuse University. He married his high school sweetheart, Alicia (Scarpino) on August 8, 1998. He most recently worked as the Director of BPO Strategy for AmeriHealth Administrators in Philadelphia. He coached for several years with both the Twin Valley Soccer Club and the Twin Valley Lacrosse Club. Jerimiah brought incredible wit, intelligence, and humor to those around him. He fought his cancer with unimaginable grace and poise, never giving into anger. Always choosing love. He showed his boys and those that loved him how true character reacts to adversity. Jerimiah also leaves behind his parents, Craig and Elizabeth Williams, two brothers Aaron (Theresa) Williams, and John Williams, sister Bridget Reilly, his in-laws and several nieces and nephews. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at The Church of Saint Benedict 2020 Chestnut Hill Road, Mohnton on Tuesday June 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Robeson Lutheran Cemetery, Plowville. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Avenue Shillington, Monday June 15, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please visit the Go Fund Me page set up for the family at www.gofundme.com/f/exzx69-williams-family or make a donation in Jerimiah’s memory to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19111.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.