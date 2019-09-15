|
|
Jerome George Matthews Sr. passed away September 8, 2019, at his home in Exeter Township.
He was the husband of Barbara (Spontak) Matthews, who passed away in 2011. Born April 24, 1942, in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late John and Catherine (Hahn)
Matthews. He was a 1960 graduate of Exeter High School and attended Reading Area Community College.
Jerome proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked for Black and Decker as a business
manager. He enjoyed gardening, cooking and had a great love of animals but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his loved ones.
Surviving are his five children: Jerome G. Matthews and his companion, Melissa Bennethum, of Laureldale; Scott Matthews, of Reading; Karen Matthews and her
companion, Samuel Hoke, of Pottsville; Jeffrey Matthews and his companion, Tiffany Hess, of Reading; and Kevin, husband of Mandie Matthews, of Reading.
Also surviving are his seven grandchildren: Kimberly, Taylor, Zachary, Emily, Gabriel, Aiden and Kevin II; and four great-grandchildren.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the
Hillside SPCA Inc., 51 SPCA Rd., Pottsville, PA 17901.
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Oley, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 15, 2019