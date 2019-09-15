Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
423 Main Street
Oley, PA 19547
610-987-6231
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Matthews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome Matthews Sr.


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerome Matthews Sr. Obituary

Jerome George Matthews Sr. passed away September 8, 2019, at his home in Exeter Township.

He was the husband of Barbara (Spontak) Matthews, who passed away in 2011. Born April 24, 1942, in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late John and Catherine (Hahn)

Matthews. He was a 1960 graduate of Exeter High School and attended Reading Area Community College.

Jerome proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked for Black and Decker as a business

manager. He enjoyed gardening, cooking and had a great love of animals but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his loved ones.

Surviving are his five children: Jerome G. Matthews and his companion, Melissa Bennethum, of Laureldale; Scott Matthews, of Reading; Karen Matthews and her

companion, Samuel Hoke, of Pottsville; Jeffrey Matthews and his companion, Tiffany Hess, of Reading; and Kevin, husband of Mandie Matthews, of Reading.

Also surviving are his seven grandchildren: Kimberly, Taylor, Zachary, Emily, Gabriel, Aiden and Kevin II; and four great-grandchildren.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

Hillside SPCA Inc., 51 SPCA Rd., Pottsville, PA 17901.

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Oley, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now