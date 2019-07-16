Jerred F. Schwalm, 92, of Kutztown, passed away in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

He was the husband of the late Ruth M. (Burgert) Schwalm, they were married on July 30, 1949, she preceded him in death on May 19, 2009. Born in Hegins Township, Schuylkill County, Jerred was a son of the late Calvin Schwalm and Ida (Stiely) Schwalm.

Jerred was a U. S. Navy veteran of World War II. Worked as an electrician with the former Western Electric, Reading, for 28 years retiring in 1987.

Jerred was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Kutztown; Huguenot Lodge #377 F&AM, Kutztown; Reading Consistory, Rajah Temple Shrine; American Legion Post 480, of Kutztown; and life member of V.F.W. Post 6931, Davenport, Florida.

Jerred is survived by four children: Bruce J. Schwalm, husband of Rita K. (Adam), Klinesville; Burt J. Schwalm, husband of the late Margo A. (Hoffman), of Breinigsville; Bradley J. Schwalm, husband of Kay A. (Flicker), of Kutztown; and Beth J. (Schwalm), wife of Troy A. Adam, of Mertztown. Five grandchildren: Andrea L. Hilliard, Katie B. Kehm, Arielle L. Levine, Jeremiah F. Schwalm and Keegan T. Adam. Four great-grandsons: Tucker J. Hilliard, Jason L. Hilliard, Cooper S. Kehm and Caleb J. Schwalm; and one great-granddaughter, Calliope M. Kehm.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Karen R. Schwalm, in 1961; and siblings: Joyce Koppenhaver, Lyle R. Schwalm, Jean Heinly and Mary Strovinsky.

Jerred enjoyed spending time with family, camping, and traveling.

A viewing will be Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Mae A. Stump Funeral Home Inc., 117 West Main Street, Fleetwood. Masonic Services by the Huguenot Lodge will be at 8:00 p.m. A second viewing will be Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home followed by funeral services at11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Maidencreek Cemetery, Blandon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jerred's name to the , ATTN: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, PO Box 249, Greencastle, PA 17225-0249. Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com.



