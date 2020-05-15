Jerry C. Seidel
Jerry C. “Jack” Seidel Jerry C. “Jake” Seidel, 80, of Morris, PA, Lycoming County, formerly of Ruscombmanor Township, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 2:20 pm in UPMC Susquehanna-Williamsport Hospital. He was the husband of Hope Anne (Zellers) Seidel. Born in Reading, Mr. Seidel was the son of the late Earl C. and Gertrude M. (Cronrath) Seidel. He was a member of Salem Shalter’s Lutheran Church and served in the United States Army. He was a crane operator at Carpenter Technology until his retirement. Mr. Seidel was a member of Breezy Acres Hunting Camp in Tioga County and was an avid outdoorsman. In addition to his wife, his children Karen Ann Eberle of North Richland Hills, TX; Jeffrey C. Seidel, husband of Christina Seidel of Easton; Kevin A. Seidel, husband of Casey J. Seidel of Uniontown, OH and his 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Gloria “Sus” (Seidel) Youse, Patricia (Seidel) Noll , and brother Barry Seidel all of Fleetwood PA. Mr. Seidel was preceded in death by his brothers Marvin Seidel-1976, Harold Seidel-2006, Earl Seidel-2007, Richard Seidel-2015, and sisters Betty (Seidel) Hetrick-2008, Carrie (Seidel) Heater-2008, Anna Mae (Seidel) Bisbach-2015, and son Terry Lee Seidel - October 1, 2019. Graveside Service will be held in Dryville Cemetery, Rockland Township, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Reverend Lesley J. Hand will officiate. Military Honor rendered by the United States Army Honor Guard will follow. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Heart Association 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231 in memory of Mr. Jerry C. Seidel. Bean Funeral Home, 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

