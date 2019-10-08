|
Jerry G. Fudeman Born in Reading, PA on December 12, 1952, he was the son of the late Louis and Eleanor (Knowles) Fudeman. Jerry was a 1970 graduate of Wilson High School and a 1974 graduate of Albright College. He was a faithful member of St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church, Whitfield. Jerry dedicated his life to serving the people of Berks County. He held various roles at the Berks County Intermediate Unit, OIC, and Berks County Youth Center. His career culminated as Administrator of Berks Heim, where he was responsible for the construction of the new state of the art facility. Jerry retired from Berks Heim in 2010, after 22 years of service, to focus on the treatment of a terminal illness. After his retirement, he continued his service to the community as a volunteer chaplain at the Berks County Prison. Jerry’s greatest legacy will be the faith, hope, and perseverance he displayed as he battled an unrelenting illness. His enduring hope lead him to meet his soulmate, Joy (Williamson) Kreider, in April, 2017. Joy and Jerry chose to celebrate every moment, as opposed to lamenting their abridged time together. Their love story inspired countless people, and was cemented on October 4, 2019, when they were married in an intimate ceremony with family by their side. Jerry’s perseverance also enabled him to celebrate the marriage of his son, Michael M. and daughter in-law Kara A. (Marshall) Fudeman in August, 2017. Most notably, Jerry was also able meet and hold his first grandchild, Mason G. Fudeman, who was born in August, 2019. Jerry is also survived by a sister, Cynthia, wife of Rich Shillingsburg of Collegeville, PA; four step children: Clint M., husband of Tiffany Kreider of Seattle, Washington; Zach A. Kreider of Tampa, Florida; Breanne H. Gauby of Sinking Spring and Bethany J. Kreider of Los Angeles, California; and 5 step grandchildren. He will also be greatly missed by his companion, Buddy the Dog. A visitation will be held Thursday, October 10th from 6:00 – 8:00 pm in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A second visitation will be held Friday, October 11th from 11:00 – 12:00 noon in St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church, 2810 St. Alban’s Drive, Whitfield, Reading, PA 19608 with a Mass of Christian Burial starting at 12:00 pm. Burial will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Reading Berks Conference of Churches (re: Prison Ministry): 2395 Lancaster Pike, Reading, PA 19607; Humane Society of Berks County: 1801 N 11th St. Reading, PA 19604; or to a prostate cancer research cause. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019