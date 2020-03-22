|
Jerry W. Leutze, 81, of Ontelaunee Township, a resident at Masonic Village at Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Masonic Village. He was the husband of Cynthia S. (Sowers) Leutze. They were married April 19, 1963 and celebrated 56 years of marriage. Born in Williamsport, he was the son of the late George H. and Sue E. (Robbins) Leutze. He was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity, Leesport. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. During his service, he participated in the Cuban Missile Crisis, and the Bay of Pigs. He worked as an electrician for the former Brush Wellman, now known as Materion, Shoemakersville, for 28 years until retirement. In his retirement, he worked for Cabela’s for seven years. Jerry was a past patron of Reading Chapter 251 Order of Eastern Star, Member of Vaux Lodge No. 406 F&AM, Past Commander of Knights Templar-Reading Commandry, and was a former Sunday School Superintendent and Church Councilman at the former St. Timothy’s. He was an avid gun collector and shooter. He was an NRA Instructor and Life Member of the NRA, and had been a coach of the 4H Vanguard Rifle Team. Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, Egon C., husband of Joey N. (Benne) Leutze, Tilden Twp.; two daughters, Lorna R. (Leutze), wife of Roy A. Oswalt, Perry Twp.; and Stacy L. Leutze, Hamburg; four grandchildren: Neil J. Oswalt, Gunnar C., Carlee N. and Emerson W. Leutze. He is also survived by a brother, Roland C. Leutze, husband of Yolanda, El Paso, Texas; five nieces and one nephew. He was predeceased by a sister, Patricia L. (Leutze) Golamis. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Leesport Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can made in memory of Jerry W. Leutze to for Parkinson’s research, Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, or The Fraternal Fund at the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown, One Masonic Drive Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visitwww.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020