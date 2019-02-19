Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Schoener.

Jerry E. Schoener, 94, formerly of Temple, passed away Friday night in Maidencreek Place Senior Living Community in

Maidencreek Twp.

Jerry was married to the late Betty J.

Schoener who passed away March 29, 2005.

Born in Marion Twp., he was the son of the late Fred and Nora (Ludwig) Schoener.

Jerry was a shop foreman for Lingdren Chrysler for forty-two years, retiring in 1987.

Jerry was a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church, which merged with Calvary Lutheran Church in Laureldale.

Jerry served in the U.S. Navy, serving four years during World War II and two years during the Korean War. He was a member of the reserves for twenty six years.

Jerry enjoyed maintaining his garden and fishing. Jerry loved his faithful K9 companion, "Ruby."

Surviving are his children: Jerry L. Schoener and wife, Sandra Schoener, of Milford, Ohio; Richard A. Schoener and wife, Donna Schoener, of Beauford, S.C.; Jane M. Schoener, of Allentown; and Lisa A. (Schoener) Shupp and husband, James Shupp Jr., of Bethel.

There are six grandchildren: Jeffrey Schoener, Melissa Graham, Cary Schoener, Diane Lovette, and Alexa and

Alison Shupp. Also, there are six great-grandchildren.

There is a sister, Anna Mae Kazmierczak, widow of Steve, of Temple. He was predeceased by several siblings.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 22nd, at 10:30 a.m. in the Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., 4914 Kutztown Rd., Temple, with Pastor Drew Neidig officiating. A viewing will be held on Friday one hour prior to the service.

Interment will follow the service in Forest Hills Memorial Park where military honors will be performed.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508.

