Jerry Lee Williams 58, passed away

Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in his

Wyomissing residence.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Debbra L. (Ormsbee) Williams. He was born in Pottstown on May 27, 1960, a son of Marvin Williams Sr., of Pottstown and Betty L.

(Towson) Daye; and stepson of John T. Daye, of Reading. He graduated from Pottstown High School and was a member of Holy Trinity Church, Reading. Jerry retired as a truck driver after 35 years of service and was the #1 driver and hardest worker for the company. Jerry was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Sixers fan. He enjoyed traveling with his family and loved jazz music. He loved spending time with his family, especially his children and grand-children and special holiday dinners.

Other surviving family are his 2 daughters, Adrian and her husband, Alberto Blanco, of Exeter; Vanessa Carter, of Wyomissing; his 2 brothers, Rodney Williams, of Wilkes- Barre; Tyrone Williams, of Reading; 4 grandsons: Cristian Marcine Jr., Adalberto Blanco Jr., Rory S. Carter Jr. and Alijah Blanco; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and close family friends.

He was predeceased by his brother, Marvin Williams Jr. A Celebration of Life will be Monday, April 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in Wyomissing Church of the Brethren, 2200 State Hill Rd., Wyomissing PA 19610. A private family

viewing will be from 9-10:00 a.m., and a public viewing will be Monday 10-11:00 a.m. in the church. Burial will be

private.

Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, Reading, is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be made at www.theocauman.com.



