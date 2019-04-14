Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Yedinak.

Jerry Yedinak, 79, of Wyomissing, went to be with the Lord on April 12, 2019, at the Mifflin Center.

He was the loving husband of Theresa (Bilak) Yedinak. They married on October 14, 1967. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Lewis and Mary (Karabin) Yedinak.

He was a 1958 graduate of Reading High School. Jerry was employed by Domestic Finance as a branch manager in Reading and Pottstown and later as a regional supervisor. He also worked at CoreStates-Hamilton Bank at the

Berkshire Mall-as a loan officer from 1976-1983. After his banking career he was owner and operator of A&S Builders from 1983-2000, and lastly was self-employed as a stucco/Dryvit inspector covering five states. He proudly served as staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. Jerry was a member of Nativity BVM Ukrainian Catholic Church, Reading.

He enjoyed working in his woodshop and being a

member of the Pretzel City Car Club, driving his 1972 Dodge Dart Swinger in many parades especially the July 4th Wyomissing parade and attending the Birdsboro car shows.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son,

Christopher J. Yedinak, Wyomissing; two siblings, Lewis Yedinak, Stover, Mo.; and Elaine Edgcomb, Reading; two nieces and three nephews.

A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Nativity of BVM Ukrainian Catholic Church, 504 Summit Ave, Reading, PA 19611. Burial will be private. Friends may call Wednesday from 9 to 10:00 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Nativity BVM Ukrainian Catholic Church at the above address.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements.

