Jesse Herbert Eady, 71, passed away

Monday, March 4, 2019, in his Reading

residence.

He was born in Allendale, S.C., on January 16, 1948, a son of the late Edward Garfield Hayward and Hattie (Owens) Eady.

Jesse was employed by American Red Cross as a facility manager for over 40 years retiring there. While working at American Red Cross, he also delivered Meals on Wheels in the community. He was also an avid fisherman and loved the Denver Broncos.

Jesse is survived by his nieces, nephews, and godchildren: Victor Sanchez Jr., Conan Sanchez and Desiree Sanchez.

He was predeceased by his siblings: Mack Eady Jr., Bill Eady, Solomon Eady, Elizabeth Harvey, Hattie Mae Chisolm, Mary Jane Hightower and Willie Morris Eady.

Home Going Services will be Friday, March 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading. Burial to follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Viewing will be Friday, 10-11 a.m., in the funeral home.

