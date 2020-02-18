|
Jessica A. Hamaker, 45, of Reading, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, in her home. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter and stepdaughter of Christine J. (Lountzis) and Joseph P. Conrad, Reading and daughter of the late Brian S. Hamaker. She graduated from Antietam High School in 1992 and attended the University of Pittsburgh, Bradford, where she studied elementary education. Jessica worked as an Associate Program Manager at Rentokil. In addition to her mother, Jessica is survived by sister Adrienne C. Hamaker, Muhlenberg and nephew Brian Gerhard, Lower Alsace Twp. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, February 22nd, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a memorial services beginning at 11:00 am in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020