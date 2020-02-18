Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessica Hamaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessica A. Hamaker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jessica A. Hamaker Obituary
Jessica A. Hamaker, 45, of Reading, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, in her home. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter and stepdaughter of Christine J. (Lountzis) and Joseph P. Conrad, Reading and daughter of the late Brian S. Hamaker. She graduated from Antietam High School in 1992 and attended the University of Pittsburgh, Bradford, where she studied elementary education. Jessica worked as an Associate Program Manager at Rentokil. In addition to her mother, Jessica is survived by sister Adrienne C. Hamaker, Muhlenberg and nephew Brian Gerhard, Lower Alsace Twp. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, February 22nd, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a memorial services beginning at 11:00 am in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jessica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -