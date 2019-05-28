Jessica L. Confer, 41, of Macungie, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, in the home of her parents, after a courageous battle with glioblastoma cancer.

Born in Allentown, Jessica was a daughter of Donald J. and Carol A. (Seibert) Confer of Alburtis. She was a member of Saint Paul's Lutheran Church, Mertztown. A graduate of Brandywine Heights Area High School, Class of 1995, Jessica received a bachelor's degree in business administration from Shippensburg

University in 1999.

She was employed as an accounting assistant by Siegel Distributing CO (BG Products) in Breinigsville, for 17 years. Prior to that, Jessica was employed at M&T Bank, Topton branch.

Jessica loved cooking, baking and spending time with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed the time spent with her niece, Evelyn. Jessica was a former member of the Flying Dutchmen Ski Club.

In addition to her parents, Donald and Carol, Jessica is survived by a sister, Stacy J. Confer-Resch, wife of Bernhard Resch, Allentown; and a niece, Evelyn M. Resch.

A funeral service to celebrate Jessica's life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in Saint Paul's

Lutheran Church, 50 Luther Drive, Mertztown, with the Reverend Dr. Jeremiah A. Sassaman, officiating. Interment will follow in Longswamp Union Cemetery, Mertztown. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Saturday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., in the church.

The family would like to thank everyone who sent well wishes and gave Jessica support over the last 16 months. Contributions can be made in Jessica's memory to Saint Paul's Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 117, Mertztown, PA 19539-0117, or Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103.

Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Topton, is in charge of

arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.



