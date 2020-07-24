Jessica L. (Maurer) Schutte Jessica L. (Maurer) Schutte, 70, of Sinking Spring, passed away on July 22, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Richard L. Maurer and Janice M. Maurer. Jessica was the wife of the late William Schutte who passed away April 13, 1998 after twenty-five years of marriage. Jessica graduated from Reading High and continued her education in nursing school. She was a nurse at the Reading Hospital before serving her community for over 20 years working for the County of Berks. Jessica enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was always planning her next traveling adventure. Jessica is survived by her son, Matthew Schutte, husband of Suzanne of Collegeville, her granddaughter, McKenzie, and her sister, Suzie Schaeffer of Wyomissing. She is preceded in death by her brother, Robert Griffith. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM, Reverend Dan Clark to officiate. The family will receive friends and relatives on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM and Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:00 AM. Interment will follow the service at St. John’s Hains Cemetery. Bean Funeral Homes of Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
