1/1
Jessica L. Schutte
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jessica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jessica L. (Maurer) Schutte Jessica L. (Maurer) Schutte, 70, of Sinking Spring, passed away on July 22, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Richard L. Maurer and Janice M. Maurer. Jessica was the wife of the late William Schutte who passed away April 13, 1998 after twenty-five years of marriage. Jessica graduated from Reading High and continued her education in nursing school. She was a nurse at the Reading Hospital before serving her community for over 20 years working for the County of Berks. Jessica enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was always planning her next traveling adventure. Jessica is survived by her son, Matthew Schutte, husband of Suzanne of Collegeville, her granddaughter, McKenzie, and her sister, Suzie Schaeffer of Wyomissing. She is preceded in death by her brother, Robert Griffith. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM, Reverend Dan Clark to officiate. The family will receive friends and relatives on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM and Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:00 AM. Interment will follow the service at St. John’s Hains Cemetery. Bean Funeral Homes of Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved