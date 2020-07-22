1/
Jessie Kirk Bungarz
Jessie Kirk Bungarz Jessie Kirk (Wallace) Bungarz, 93, formerly of Upper Bern Township, passed away, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Hopkins Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert William Bungarz, Sr. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary Wallace. Jessie was employed for many years by Chase Manhattan Bank, working at the London Stock Exchange. She volunteered years ago at Laurel Center, Tilden Township. Jessie loved to take bus trips with her senior group and take cruises. She was very proud of her Upper Bern Township home. Jessie is survived by three children: Linda C. Bungarz, Strausstown; Cathy M. Bungarz, Upper Bern Township; and William Robert Bungarz, Jr., husband of Linda, Staten Island, NY. In addition to her husband, Jessie was predeceased by three children; Kenneth, Steven, and Robert, Jr. Two brothers; Charles and Robert, and one sister, Helen, also predeceased her. Jessie’s family would like to extend their extreme gratitude for the fine care she received during her stay at Hopkins Center. They never gave up on her. A funeral service will be held Friday, July 24, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 S. 4th Street, Hamburg. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
40 South Fourth Street
Hamburg, PA 19526
(610) 562-2955
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
