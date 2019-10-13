Home

Jessie J. Liggett Jessie J. Liggett, formerly of Shoemakersville, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 10:40 a.m., in the residence of her daughter, Starlett L. Liggett, with whom she last resided. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Liggett, who passed away June 11, 2008. Born in Reading, Mrs. Liggett was the daughter of the late Willard and Grace (Zimmerman) Krause. She is survived by her children, John W. Liggett, husband of Doreen M. (Greenwood) Liggett, of Reading; Starlett L. Liggett and her wife, Theodora J. Sadlowski, of Muhlenberg Township; Patricia A. (Liggett) Hoch, wife of Mahlon C. Hoch, of Kutztown; Kathy L. (Liggett) Millhouse, wife of Randy Millhouse, of Hamburg; her grandchildren: Robert M. Hoch; Star L. Smith, wife of Nic Boyer; Jonathan M. Liggett, of Reading; Jessica M. Liggett, of Reading; and her great-grandchildren Sylver, Caiden, Lilah and Kalani. Funeral Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Home, North 16th & Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
