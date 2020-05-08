Jill A. Blankenbiller, 82, of Shillington, peacefully joined the Lord on May 5th, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was the spouse of William V. Blankenbiller whom together they lovingly shared 62 years of marriage. Born in Reading, PA, Jill was the daughter of the late William D. and Dorothy E. (Nelson) Myers. She was a 1955 graduate of Governor Mifflin School District. She is survived by her children: Douglas W. Blankenbiller of Palm Springs, CA, Lynn A. Kleinsmith, wife of Alan S. of Mohnton, David L. Blankenbiller, husband of Robin L. of Lancaster, and Chris A. Blankenbiller, husband of Edith A. of Lexington, SC. Jill is also survived by a brother: Robert Myers. Jill was the owner of “Sweet Things” candy stand in the Shillington market for several years where she spent many hours making her chocolates treats. After several years of success, she retired to spend time with her grandchildren. The loves of her life, she most enjoyed supporting them at all of their activities and sporting events. Her surviving grandchildren are: Shannon L. Kleinsmith, fiance of Ian Moyer, Cole W. Blankenbiller, Chad A. Kleinsmith, Adam L. Blankenbiller, and Evan M. Blankenbiller. On the rare occasion she wasn’t alongside her children and grandchildren, she enjoyed bowling in a senior’s league and loved playing cards with her card group. Traveling was also a favorite of Jill’s. She loved the Jersey Shore collecting stones and seashells and traveling out west to California. Jill attended Exeter Bible Fellowship Church where she was an active member of her women’s Sunday school class. She also was active in Bible studies for many years. Her favorite Bible verse is Romans 8:18, and her favorite song is “Bless The Lord.” A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Fairview Cemetery in Shillington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Exeter Bible Fellowship Church, 926 Philadelphia Terrace, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Bean Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Shillington is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 8 to May 10, 2020.