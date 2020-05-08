Bill I was so sorry to hear About Jill. I have so many fond memories. The Shillington swim team gang , coming to your house and playing with the ginnypig,Jill was always so pleasant and a great help. The last time I saw her was at an award assembly and we had a nice talk,I was so happy to see her. To you Bill and the children my thoughts are with you,God bless

Gail Mueller

Friend