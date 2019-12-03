|
|
Jimmie Lee Wright III Born June 1st 1975 to Andrea L Wright (Diefenderfer)(deceased) and Jimmie Lee Wright Jr. in Reading, Pa. Jimmie’s light dimmed November 28, 2019 in Reading Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. Jimmie was surrounded by family and friends. Jimmie was a proud 1993 graduate of Reading Senior High School. He was an employee of the Reading Hospital/Tower Health for the past 12 years. Jimmie leaves behind, his wife Patricia, Daughters; Marlene(Missy) Wright, Tallia Wright, Taijah Wright, Dynasty Wright, Lilandra Wright, Ilee Wright, and Ilea Wright. Sons; Taivon Headen-Wright, Jimmie Wright IV, Jon Wright, and J’den Wright, Grandchildren; Amira, Inari, Nicole, Akeing, Ivette, and Irmias all of Reading. Sisters; Marlene Dawson and Yolanda (wife of Rockwell Woodwards) Brothers; Shaun Kocher, Chad Wright, Brad Wright all of Reading and Jamaal Diaz-Cruz and Quantieus Childs both of NC. Jimmie also leaves to cherish his memories his Aunts and Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, Nephews, and countless friends. A celebration of his life will be held Friday December 6th at 5pm at The Abe Lincoln 100 N 5th Street in Reading Pa. Henninger Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019