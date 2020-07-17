Jimmy Roman Jimmy Roman, age 63, passed away suddenly on Wednesday July 15, 2020, at Reading Hospital. He was born August 2, 1957. Jimmy was funny, deeply loving of his family, and caring man. He worked as a groundskeeper at Charles Evans Cemetery, and performed maintenance at the Abraham Lincoln and Crowne Plaza. Although he made many personal choices throughout his life he regretted, in the last 8 months he fought hard to turn his life around, and really showcased his trademark humor and love for chocolate cake while hanging out with his sisters for breakfast, lunch and shopping. He loved to laugh and make others laugh almost as much as he loved chocolate cake. “Almost”. The time spent with him will forever leave lasting memories in our hearts as we saw him for t he loving person we always knew he was. Now he is with his younger brother Nelson, his mother, and his daughter (who he adored and missed deeply), and there is no more pain. He will be missed by all of us. Henninger Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store