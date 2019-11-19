Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
610-582-2292
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Evangelical Church
1337 Geigertown Rd
Geigertown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jo Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Ann Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jo Ann Moore Obituary
Jo Ann (Davis) Moore, 87 of Geigertown, Union Twp., PA, died on Sunday, Sunday, November 17, 2019, at home. Born in Sylva, NC, she was the daughter of the late Joe and Elba (Ashe) Davis. She was the widow of William S. Moore, Jr. who passed away on May 1, 2001. Jo Ann worked in her families’ business in the carnival industry with their French fry stand, Moore’s French Fries for 59 years. She was a member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church in Geigertown, PA. Surviving Jo Ann is her daughter: Cathy J. Moore of Geigertown, PA and 1 sister: Susan Winchester of Bryson City, NC; 1 grandchild: Jaime, and 2 great grandchildren: Mixie and Giovanni. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. James Evangelical Church, 1337 Geigertown Rd, Geigertown, PA. Interment will be in St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery Dengler Funeral Home, Inc. Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dengler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -