Jo Ann (Davis) Moore, 87 of Geigertown, Union Twp., PA, died on Sunday, Sunday, November 17, 2019, at home. Born in Sylva, NC, she was the daughter of the late Joe and Elba (Ashe) Davis. She was the widow of William S. Moore, Jr. who passed away on May 1, 2001. Jo Ann worked in her families’ business in the carnival industry with their French fry stand, Moore’s French Fries for 59 years. She was a member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church in Geigertown, PA. Surviving Jo Ann is her daughter: Cathy J. Moore of Geigertown, PA and 1 sister: Susan Winchester of Bryson City, NC; 1 grandchild: Jaime, and 2 great grandchildren: Mixie and Giovanni. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. James Evangelical Church, 1337 Geigertown Rd, Geigertown, PA. Interment will be in St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery Dengler Funeral Home, Inc. Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.
