Jo Ann (Havens) Shalter, 74, formerly of Temple, died Friday night in the Lutheran Home at Topton.

Born in Reading, on July 24, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Harold E. and Anna E. (Shalter) Havens.

Surviving is a son, Eric E. Shalter, of Laureldale. A grandson, Ethan Shalter; and four great-grandchildren: Brayden,

Reese, Fallon and Hunter Shalter; and their mother, Brittany Updike. Two sisters, Marilyn L. Kaminski, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and Kimberly L. Weitzel, of Reading. Also surviving are four nephews and one niece.

Jo Ann was a member of the former Incarnation Lutheran Church of Reading. She had been a member of the Kutztown Ladies Auxiliary. She graduated from Bensalem High School.

She retired in 2007 with thirty years of service, last

working as a chief word processor for Carpenter Technology.

Funeral services from Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., Temple, on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Interment in Berks County Memorial Gardens, Fleetwood. Family will receive friends on Thursday 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Condolences may be offered at milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.



