Joan A. Lenhart, 84, of Wyomissing, died Thursday due to complications from COVID-19 as a result of the current coronavirus pandemic caused by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). She was the loving wife of Samuel H. Lenhart who preceded her in death in 2006. Born September 20, 1935 in Leesport, PA, she was the daughter of the late Daniel R. and Edna (Sensenig) Roth. Joan attended Ontelaunee High School. She was a member of Epler's United Church of Christ, Bern Township. Joan was a seamstress who worked at several sewing mills in Leesport over the years, including Wright's and Cinderella textile mills, until retiring around 2000. She was a reserved woman who valued her close circle of friends. She always spoke her mind, yet was kindhearted and never hesitated to help others in need. Joan was a wonderful, caring mother and grandmother who freely gave her time and energy to keep her children and grandchildren learning and flourishing. She was always there for them and continued to encourage them throughout their lives. Joan is survived by her son Travis L. Lenhart (wife Jennifer) of Castle Rock, CO. Other survivors include her three grandchildren Eric, Amber, and Johanna; and two great grandchildren, Kaylah and Alexis. Joan was also preceded by her son, Kevin L. Lenhart, in 2011, as well as her sister, Joyce Jones, and her brothers, Glenn and Kent Roth. Private services will be provided by Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading. Burial will be in Leesport Cemetery. A graveside viewing is scheduled for Saturday May 16th. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joan's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 9 to May 11, 2020.