Joan A. Sheidy, 78, of West Lawn, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in her residence surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Charles H. Sheidy who passed away May 10, 1990. Born in Reading, Joan was the daughter of the late Margaret Christel. She worked at VF Outlet for the past 13 years previously employed by Delta Hosiery. She was a member of Saint Margaret’s Roman Catholic Church. Joan is survived by her daughters JoAnn C. Melcher, significant other of Steve Grothe of Gettysburg; Linda M. Fox, wife of Scott Fox of Harrisburg, NC; Charlene M. Boyer, wife of Bryan Boyer of West Lawn; Ann Marie Eschleman, wife of Bryan Eschleman of Wyomissing and her grandchildren Jesse L. Boyer, husband of Brooke Boyer; LCpl. Chelsea M. Boyer and Brandon C. Eschleman. Also, surviving are her brothers Jerry Spohn, husband of Pat Spohn of Spring Township and Robert Spohn of Reading. She was predeceased by her brothers, Donald Christel and Bernard Christel. Memorial Service will be held in Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, Wednesday from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607 in memory of Mrs. Joan A. Sheidy. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
