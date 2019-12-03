|
Joan M. (Kurek) Angst, 91, formerly of Spring Township, passed away October 27, 2019, in Ashburn, Va., after a three-month illness. She was the wife of Robert B. Angst and his loving caregiver for the past decade. They celebrated 70 years of marriage. Born in Schuylkill County, in 1928, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Mary (Krouse) Kurek. Joan was employed by Community General Hospital as a patient account’s director for 25 years, retiring in 1993. She was a former V.P. of Keystone Patient Account Management Association. Before moving to Virginia in 2010, she was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, West Reading. One of 11 children, Joan was the last surviving member of her Kurek generation, although many of her siblings’ descendants still live in Central Pennsylvania. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Lou Ann Jones, of Ashburn, Va.; and Daniel R. Angst, of Boulder, Colo. Joan was predeceased by her oldest daughter, Marybeth Beaver of Somers Point, N.J. Four grandchildren also survive her: John and David Kemp, of Ashburn, Va.; Hannah Angst, of New York City; and Oliva Angst, of Glenwood Springs, Colo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Gethsemane Cemetery Chapel of Resurrection, with inurnment to follow. Contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, P.O. Box 6217, Reading, PA 19610. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 3 to Dec. 12, 2019