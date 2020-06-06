Joan Ardell Rokoskie
Joan Ardell Rokoskie, 87, formerly of Reading passed away June 5, 2020 at 7:25 a.m. in Manor Care, West Reading, where she was a guest since August 2011. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late William L. “Bud” and Mildred I. (Albright) Ziegler. Joan was a machine operator for the Polymer Corp for 20 years, retiring June 1995. She was a member of Trinity U.C.C., Mt. Penn, and enjoyed sewing, playing the organ, word puzzles, traveling and watching TV. She is survived by her children – Richard R. Rokoskie, Jr, Exeter Twp., Richelle L. Schmitt, Mesa, AZ, Robin L. Hall companion of Jack Keller, Leesport, Rhonda K. wife of Michael Hubert, Danville, IN, 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her grandson Richard R. Rokoskie, III and her good friend Zygmond J. Kozak. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Twp. Rev. Debbie A. Derby will officiate. Please remember Joan by making a contribution to the American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. The family extends their deepest gratitude to the staff at Manor Care for the outstanding and compassionate care that they provided her for so many years. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Rokoskie family. www.kleefuneralhome.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Forest Hills Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
