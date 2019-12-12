Home

Joan J. Biehl, 90 of Reading, passed away on Dec. 10th in Berks Heim. She was the wife of Russell J. Biehl for 66 years. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Bertie (Weller) Shelly. She was a 1946 graduate of Reading High School. Joan was a member and Custodian with her husband for 12 years at Grace Bible Fellowship Church, Hampden Heights, Reading. She was a homemaker and had one time worked at the former Meinig Glove Factory of Reading. She was predeceased by two sisters, Vilma Smith, Jean D'Agostino. Surviving in addition to her husband are her daughters, Kim L. wife of Mark DeLong, Pinckney, MI, Shellie J. wife of Steven Morosoff, Cinnaminson, NJ, Ann L. wife of Jeffrey Wike, Reading, Barbara J. wife of Brian Hoffman, Muhlenberg Twp; 10 Grandchildren; 5 Great Grandchildren. Memorial Services will be held on January 4th at 11:00 AM in Grave Bible Fellowship Church, 1128 Hampden Blvd., Reading, PA. 19604. Memorials may be made to , Po Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. CRAMP-HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading has charge of arrangements. www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
