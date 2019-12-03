Home

Joan M. (McLean) Black Joan M. (McLean) Black, 82, passed away December 2, 2019, in her Spring Township residence. Her husband, Mahlon Black died in 2001. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Virginia (Weller) McLean. She was employed by the Sheraton, Reading and Leader Home, Laureldale. Joan had a passion for the beauty in nature and always lived and appreciated each day to the fullest. She was very talented and creative including her green thumb and passion for gardening which was featured on the Oprah show. She was a warm, caring, selfless person with a great sense of humor who will be sincerely missed by all. Joan is survived by three children: Dean P. Black, with whom she resided, Kenneth M. Black, Leesport and Connie L. Dietrich, Spring Township; three grandchildren, Brandy, Roni and Shelby and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by three siblings: Jack, Bonnie and Pat. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019
