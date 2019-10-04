|
Joan A. Christensen Joan A. Christensen, 89, of Sinking Spring, passed away in Fall City, Washington on September 29, 2019. She was happily married for 55 years to Christen L. Christensen who passed away in 2004. Joan and Chris have 3 children, 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Born in New York City, New York to the late Edward Mansfield and Agnes Bland, Joan was the oldest of 6 children and began working at an early age to help support the family. Joan was a stay-at-home mom for many years. She was active in school, scouting and church activities. She later worked for Sears and retired in 1995 after more than 25 years. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family. Holidays were always festive. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, bowling and playing cards, and in her later years she enjoyed the occasional slot machine. Joan will be missed and will be remembered as a loving and gentle soul whose kindness, positive outlook, selflessness and sense of humor inspired others. Survivors include her children (Kenneth R. Hansen, Mark E. Christensen and Karen Sowinski and their spouses Tara Hansen, Karen Christensen and John Sowinski), her grandchildren (Tamara Henderson, Melissa Christensen, Chrissi Sowinski, Mark Brett Christensen, John Sowinski, AJ Christensen, Kari Christensen and Phil Hansen), her great-grandchildren (Jayden, Emery, Caleb, Lilly, Ivan, Ava, Erik, Kaylee and Jack), her sister Jane Corrigan and brother-in-law Doug Corrigan of Sparta, NJ and her sister-in-law Shirley Mansfield of Denver, Colorado. Funeral Services will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave, Sinking Spring, on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM. The family will receive friends and relatives on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 2-3:30 PM and Monday, from 10-11:00 AM. Interment will follow the service at Gethsemane Cemetery. Bean Funeral Home of Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements; online condolences can be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019